Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE:MOG.B traded down $10.29 on Friday, reaching $83.24. 305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Moog has a 1-year low of $75.17 and a 1-year high of $97.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.64 and a 200-day moving average of $86.09.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Moog had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $754.84 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

Moog Company Profile

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

