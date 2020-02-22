Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Moody’s by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,567,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,559,273,000 after buying an additional 144,262 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,587,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,411,000 after buying an additional 95,131 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Moody’s by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,521,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,590,000 after buying an additional 393,988 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,791,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,851,000 after buying an additional 149,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 1,070.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,878,000 after buying an additional 740,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO stock traded down $7.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $271.83. 961,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,770. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.78 and a fifty-two week high of $287.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The stock has a market cap of $52.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 261.43% and a net margin of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Moody’s from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Moody’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $181.00 to $224.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.36.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total value of $1,994,059.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,884,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total value of $2,017,076.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,934 shares in the company, valued at $14,683,312.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,902 shares of company stock worth $5,004,457 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Moody's

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

