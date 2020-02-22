Mondi (LON:MNDI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mondi (LON:MNDI) in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MNDI. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,870 ($24.60) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mondi from GBX 2,020 ($26.57) to GBX 1,915 ($25.19) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 1,830 ($24.07) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,910 ($25.12) to GBX 2,025 ($26.64) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Mondi to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,858.75 ($24.45).

Shares of MNDI stock traded up GBX 20.50 ($0.27) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,717 ($22.59). 1,746,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,000. Mondi has a 12 month low of GBX 1,484 ($19.52) and a 12 month high of £1,702.50 ($2,239.54). The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,650.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,637.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in the United Kingdom, Africa, Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft paper; sack Kraft paper; containerboards; office and professional printing papers; and paper for sustainable and promotional events, as well as product training courses.

