Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Hayek Kallen Investment Management grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 1.8% in the third quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 40,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 28.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after buying an additional 18,349 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 1.5% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

TAP has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners set a $63.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

Shares of TAP stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,636,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.19. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 1-year low of $49.82 and a 1-year high of $64.32.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

