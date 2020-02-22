Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Director Sells $56,133.75 in Stock

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.69, for a total transaction of $56,133.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ronna Romney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 19th, Ronna Romney sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $151,150.00.

Shares of NYSE MOH traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,611. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.50 and a 1-year high of $159.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 40.80%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 315.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 37,873 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,752,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,458,000 after buying an additional 22,368 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 28.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 70.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after buying an additional 24,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 12.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $156.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.70.

Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

