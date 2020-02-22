Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Director Ronna Romney Sells 1,000 Shares

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Director Ronna Romney sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $151,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ronna Romney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 21st, Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of Molina Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.69, for a total value of $56,133.75.

Molina Healthcare stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.80. 248,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,611. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.36. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.50 and a 12 month high of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

MOH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $156.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.70.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,752,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,458,000 after purchasing an additional 22,368 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,042,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,490,000 after purchasing an additional 534,757 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3,621.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,032,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,154 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 927,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,789,000 after purchasing an additional 348,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 739,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,363,000 after purchasing an additional 54,707 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

