Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Molecular Templates from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molecular Templates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTEM traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 3.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.71. Molecular Templates has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii purchased 937,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $7,496,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTEM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 407.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.51% of the company’s stock.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

