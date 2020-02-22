MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,358,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,545 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.49% of MKS Instruments worth $149,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,074 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,943,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Benchmark increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.44.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $112.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.68. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.47 and a 1-year high of $122.30. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.47.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $42,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,260.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

