Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mistras Group, Inc. is a global provider of technology-enabled, non-destructive testing (NDT) solutions used to evaluate the structural integrity of critical energy, industrial and public infrastructure. The Company delivers a portfolio of solutions, ranging from routine NDT inspections to plant-wide asset integrity assessment and management solutions. The Company serves a global customer base, including companies in the oil and gas, fossil and nuclear power generation and transmission, public infrastructure, chemicals, aerospace and defense, transportation, primary metals and metalworking, pharmaceuticals and food processing industries. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MG. ValuEngine raised shares of Mistras Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Mistras Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mistras Group to and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mistras Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.38.

MG stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,266. Mistras Group has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The stock has a market cap of $289.44 million, a PE ratio of 71.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.99.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,363 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mistras Group during the fourth quarter worth $662,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 10,433 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 659,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,410,000 after purchasing an additional 15,982 shares in the last quarter. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and testing program services; and engineering consulting services.

