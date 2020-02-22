Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

MIDD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Middleby from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wellington Shields lowered shares of Middleby from a gradually accumulate rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middleby from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Middleby presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Shares of Middleby stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.63. The company had a trading volume of 404,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,337. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.90. Middleby has a 1-year low of $105.77 and a 1-year high of $142.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Middleby by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Middleby by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in Middleby by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 19,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Middleby by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

