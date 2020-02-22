Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
MIDD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Middleby from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wellington Shields lowered shares of Middleby from a gradually accumulate rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middleby from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Middleby presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.50.
Shares of Middleby stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.63. The company had a trading volume of 404,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,337. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.90. Middleby has a 1-year low of $105.77 and a 1-year high of $142.98.
Middleby Company Profile
The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.
