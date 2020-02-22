MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKU) Stock Price Down 5.4%

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKU) shares dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $70.33 and last traded at $70.33, approximately 205 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.37.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.08.

