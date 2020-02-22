Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Brokerages expect Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) to report $1.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings. Microchip Technology posted sales of $1.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full year sales of $5.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.66 billion to $5.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Microchip Technology stock traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.08. 2,012,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,283,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $77.66 and a 12 month high of $112.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.25. The company has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.367 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 29,417.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 54,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 54,128 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 359,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,621,000 after purchasing an additional 60,036 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 34,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 52,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 21,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

