MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGP Ingredients from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Craig Hallum lowered MGP Ingredients from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.67.

MGPI traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.15. 108,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,671. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.93. MGP Ingredients has a 1-year low of $33.01 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $572.96 million, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in MGP Ingredients by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 671,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,540,000 after acquiring an additional 42,247 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth about $596,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 424,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,548,000 after acquiring an additional 26,555 shares in the last quarter.

MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

