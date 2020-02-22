MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGP Ingredients from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Craig Hallum lowered MGP Ingredients from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.67.
MGPI traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.15. 108,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,671. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.93. MGP Ingredients has a 1-year low of $33.01 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $572.96 million, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.63.
About MGP Ingredients
MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.
