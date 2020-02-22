M&G (LON:VTY) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,670 at HSBC

M&G (LON:VTY) had its target price lifted by HSBC from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,670 ($21.97) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. HSBC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,380 ($18.15) target price (up previously from GBX 1,170 ($15.39)) on shares of M&G in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 1,260 ($16.57) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($17.10) target price on shares of M&G in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,520 ($19.99) target price on shares of M&G in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&G presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,468.33 ($19.32).

LON VTY traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,457 ($19.17). 609,851 shares of the stock were exchanged. M&G has a 1-year low of GBX 958.50 ($12.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,491.80 ($19.62). The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to five-bed family homes. As of December 31, 2018, it had a consented land bank of 17,328 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

