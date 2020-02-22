Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Meritor were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTOR. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Meritor by 214,000.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,141 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor in the third quarter worth $46,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meritor by 263.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

MTOR stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.68. 591,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,694. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.98. Meritor Inc has a 1-year low of $15.96 and a 1-year high of $27.18.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.38 million. Meritor had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 71.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Meritor Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

MTOR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Meritor in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Meritor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

In other Meritor news, SVP Chris Villavarayan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $352,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,849.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul Bialy sold 3,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $85,689.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 237,228 shares of company stock worth $5,848,332. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meritor Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

