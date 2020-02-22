MediBloc [ERC20] (MEDX) Achieves Market Cap of $12.75 Million

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, CPDAX, Coinrail and Bittrex. MediBloc [ERC20] has a market capitalization of $12.75 million and approximately $124,850.00 worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded up 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00047333 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.37 or 0.00491882 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $626.74 or 0.06507506 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00060705 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00027572 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005087 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010309 BTC.

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Profile

MediBloc [ERC20] is a token. It was first traded on May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,635,926 tokens. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official website is medibloc.org . MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc . MediBloc [ERC20]’s official message board is medium.com/medibloc

Buying and Selling MediBloc [ERC20]

MediBloc [ERC20] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kryptono, Cashierest, Upbit, Coinsuper, DEx.top, Gate.io, Coinrail, CPDAX and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [ERC20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

