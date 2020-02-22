Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,064 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,550,339,000 after purchasing an additional 545,903 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 10.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,374,885 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $939,332,000 after purchasing an additional 397,624 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,345,151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $661,036,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271,313 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $646,444,000 after purchasing an additional 31,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,762,545 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $593,146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares during the last quarter. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $215.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,791,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,789. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.57. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $178.27 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The stock has a market cap of $161.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.43.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.82.

Mcdonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

