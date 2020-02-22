McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS) Price Target Increased to GBX 190 by Analysts at HSBC

McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS) had its target price boosted by HSBC from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 190 ($2.50) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MCS. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity cut McCarthy & Stone to a sell rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 133 ($1.75) to GBX 134 ($1.76) in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on McCarthy & Stone from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group restated a sell rating and set a GBX 132 ($1.74) price target (up from GBX 125 ($1.64)) on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut McCarthy & Stone to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 171 ($2.25) to GBX 168 ($2.21) in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. McCarthy & Stone has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 158.63 ($2.09).

MCS stock traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 156.50 ($2.06). The company had a trading volume of 311,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. The company has a market capitalization of $841.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 149.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 144.53. McCarthy & Stone has a 1-year low of GBX 121.40 ($1.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 159.90 ($2.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a GBX 3.50 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from McCarthy & Stone’s previous dividend of $1.90. This represents a yield of 2.25%. McCarthy & Stone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.89%.

McCarthy & Stone

McCarthy & Stone plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retirement housing market in the United Kingdom. The company builds, sells, and manages retirement developments. It offers retirement living developments, which provide apartments for customers aged 60 and over; retirement living plus developments, which are designed for customers aged 70 and over, as well as offers retirement properties with management services, domestic assistance, personal care, and additional support; and lifestyle living developments for customers aged 55 and over.

