MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Receives $24.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

MXL has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Roth Capital set a $21.00 price target on MaxLinear and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.00 price target on MaxLinear and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

NYSE:MXL traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.95. 364,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,370. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.73. MaxLinear has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $70.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.33 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MaxLinear will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 10,800 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $226,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,936.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,233,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,438 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,254,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,283,000 after acquiring an additional 42,468 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,332,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,498,000 after acquiring an additional 230,604 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,329,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,220,000 after acquiring an additional 58,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 853,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,106,000 after acquiring an additional 40,989 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

