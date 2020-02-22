Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) SVP Bryan Preeshl Sells 1,050 Shares

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,050 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $66,297.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MXIM traded down $1.26 on Friday, reaching $61.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,427,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,736. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.26 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 35.93%. The business had revenue of $551.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 231.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MXIM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.23.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.