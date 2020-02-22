Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MAT. Cfra lifted their target price on Mattel from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Mattel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a research note on Friday, February 14th. DZ Bank lowered Mattel from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.45.

Get Mattel alerts:

Shares of MAT stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $12.94. The stock had a trading volume of 7,514,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,097,224. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.17. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.65. Mattel has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $15.19.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 23.30% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Mattel will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 34.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,850,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,305,000 after purchasing an additional 9,786,835 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 4.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 9.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 12.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 7.1% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 32,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.