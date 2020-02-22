Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

MRVL has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.16.

NASDAQ MRVL traded down $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $24.43. 6,709,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,285,484. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.06 and a 200 day moving average of $25.37. Marvell Technology Group has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $28.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Marvell Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $276,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,604.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $355,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,070,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 320,000 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 1,279.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 296.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. 96.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

