Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
MRVL has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.16.
NASDAQ MRVL traded down $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $24.43. 6,709,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,285,484. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.06 and a 200 day moving average of $25.37. Marvell Technology Group has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $28.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
In other news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $276,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,604.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $355,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,070,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 320,000 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 1,279.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 296.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. 96.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Marvell Technology Group
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.
Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?
Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.