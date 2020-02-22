Margaux Resources (CVE:MRL) Stock Price Up 33.3%

Margaux Resources Ltd (CVE:MRL) rose 33.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, approximately 93,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 71,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market cap of $5.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49.

About Margaux Resources (CVE:MRL)

Margaux Resources Ltd., a polymetallic exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Kootenay Arc in Southeastern British Columbia in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, and tungsten deposits. It holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Jackpot/Oxide, Ore Hill, Aspenex, Bayonne, Sheep Creek, Canex, and Old Timer properties located in Salmo, British Columbia.

