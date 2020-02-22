Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Position Reduced by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 45.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MPC traded down $1.13 on Friday, hitting $59.13. 6,490,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,515,302. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.87.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

MPC has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.36.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

