Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MTW. Goldman Sachs Group raised Manitowoc from a sell rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manitowoc from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup raised Manitowoc from a sell rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.67.

MTW traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.10. 357,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.52. The company has a market cap of $453.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.27. Manitowoc has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $19.77.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $463.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.31 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manitowoc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 513.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

