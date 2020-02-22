MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MacroGenics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates focused in three therapeutic areas: oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. MacroGenics Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MGNX. BidaskClub downgraded MacroGenics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BTIG Research restated a positive rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush raised their price target on MacroGenics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded MacroGenics from an equal rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. MacroGenics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.09.

NASDAQ:MGNX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.45. 426,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,632. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. MacroGenics has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $22.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

