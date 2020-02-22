Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Given a GBX 68 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 68 ($0.89) price target on Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LLOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 62 ($0.82) target price on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. HSBC set a GBX 55 ($0.72) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 72 ($0.95) to GBX 75 ($0.99) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 65.13 ($0.86).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Shares of LON:LLOY traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 55.35 ($0.73). The stock had a trading volume of 233,270,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,650,000. The company has a market cap of $38.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.77. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 48.16 ($0.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 73.66 ($0.97). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 58.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 56.99.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.03%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 1.07%.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Sara V. Weller purchased 32,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £20,122.68 ($26,470.24). Also, insider Juan Colombás sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.83), for a total transaction of £630,000 ($828,729.28).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.