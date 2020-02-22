Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Given a GBX 66 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 66 ($0.87) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LLOY. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 54 ($0.71) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a neutral rating and a GBX 60 ($0.79) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 62 ($0.82) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 72 ($0.95) to GBX 75 ($0.99) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 65.13 ($0.86).

Shares of LLOY traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 55.35 ($0.73). The stock had a trading volume of 233,270,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,650,000. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 58.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 56.99. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 48.16 ($0.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 73.66 ($0.97). The stock has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.03%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1.07%.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Sara V. Weller bought 32,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £20,122.68 ($26,470.24). Also, insider Juan Colombás sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.83), for a total transaction of £630,000 ($828,729.28).

Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

