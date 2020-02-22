LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub lowered shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LPSN. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price (up from $42.50) on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered shares of LivePerson from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.60.

NASDAQ:LPSN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.32. 1,325,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,926. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.63. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 0.87. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $25.15 and a 12-month high of $45.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $79.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.71 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 32.94% and a negative return on equity of 47.19%. Analysts anticipate that LivePerson will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $384,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Block sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,487,420. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LivePerson by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,234,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,941,000 after buying an additional 556,214 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in LivePerson by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,776,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,717,000 after buying an additional 449,567 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at $10,448,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in LivePerson by 919.7% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 269,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after buying an additional 243,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in LivePerson by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 558,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,675,000 after buying an additional 219,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

