Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC) Shares Down 5.9%

Shares of Live Current Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:LIVC) traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.08 and last traded at $0.08, 1,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 25,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05.

Live Current Media Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LIVC)

Live Current Media Inc focuses on developing domain names to include content, commerce, and community applications in the United States. The company was formerly known as Communicate.com Inc and changed its name to Live Current Media Inc in May 2008. Live Current Media Inc was founded in 1995 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Live Current Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Current Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.