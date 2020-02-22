LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

LIVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of LivaNova from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivaNova from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. LivaNova presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.00.

NASDAQ:LIVN traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.57. The company had a trading volume of 330,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,225. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.74. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $64.80 and a twelve month high of $100.64.

In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $75,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,920,410.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $227,390 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,348,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,573,000 after buying an additional 97,159 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,411,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,626,000 after purchasing an additional 19,543 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 655,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,445,000 after purchasing an additional 185,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 519,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

