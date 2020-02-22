LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
LIVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of LivaNova from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivaNova from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. LivaNova presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.00.
NASDAQ:LIVN traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.57. The company had a trading volume of 330,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,225. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.74. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $64.80 and a twelve month high of $100.64.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,348,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,573,000 after buying an additional 97,159 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,411,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,626,000 after purchasing an additional 19,543 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 655,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,445,000 after purchasing an additional 185,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 519,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About LivaNova
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.
Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution
Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.