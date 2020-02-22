Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Life Storage worth $9,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Life Storage by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 90,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,748,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $1,189,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Life Storage by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Life Storage by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Life Storage by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LSI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.13.

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $117.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.35. Life Storage Inc has a fifty-two week low of $90.99 and a fifty-two week high of $119.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.41 and a 200 day moving average of $107.86.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $147.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.29 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 45.01%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Life Storage Inc will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 76.16%.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

