LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LGIH. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised LGI Homes from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.70.

LGIH stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.12. 229,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,474. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.46. LGI Homes has a 52-week low of $52.16 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 14.90 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.34.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Ryan Edone sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $110,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,781.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 100.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 31,761 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 6.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,082,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,160,000 after acquiring an additional 191,656 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 21.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 5.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 5.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

