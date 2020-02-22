LF DESIGN STA I/SH (OTCMKTS:LDSI) Shares Up 33.3%

LF DESIGN STA I/SH (OTCMKTS:LDSI)’s stock price shot up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 14,200 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 496,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

LF DESIGN STA I/SH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LDSI)

Life Design Station International, Inc, through its subsidiary, Life Design Station Japan, provides estate planning services in Japan. It also develops a national sales force that consists of financial planners stationed in various locations in Japan. The company has locations in Tokyo, Japan. Life Design Station International, Inc is based in Los Angeles, California.

