Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Gabelli cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.30.
LXRX stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.69. 1,134,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,469. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.22. The stock has a market cap of $285.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.11.
About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.
