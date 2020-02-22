Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Gabelli cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.30.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

LXRX stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.69. 1,134,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,469. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.22. The stock has a market cap of $285.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXRX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 158.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 119,611 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 952,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 13,654 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 729,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 64,100 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.