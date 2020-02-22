Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $360.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of LendingTree have underperformed the industry over the past three months. Earnings estimate have remained stable ahead of the company's fourth-quarter results. Further, it has a disappointing earnings surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in only one of the trailing four quarters. The company’s expansion strategies will likely further boost its top-line growth. Moreover, committment to boost revenues by diversifying non-mortgage product offerings and steady capital-deployment activities remain commendable. However, the company has been witnessing escalating expenses on enhancement of products and advertising-related costs, which restricts the company’s bottom-line expansion. Further, its mortgage-related product revenues are affected by lower supplies of homes. Stretched valuation also remain a concern.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TREE. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Lendingtree from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub cut Lendingtree from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens cut their target price on Lendingtree from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Lendingtree from $410.00 to $380.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lendingtree from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lendingtree currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $378.42.

Shares of TREE traded down $5.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $337.49. 114,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,893. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 406.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $314.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.65. Lendingtree has a 12 month low of $281.01 and a 12 month high of $434.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Lendingtree by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 508,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,423,000 after purchasing an additional 25,368 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Lendingtree by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 508,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,423,000 after purchasing an additional 25,368 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in Lendingtree by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 366,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,113,000 after purchasing an additional 79,856 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lendingtree by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 339,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,067,000 after purchasing an additional 44,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Lendingtree by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,186 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

