LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €114.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €114.00 ($132.56) price target on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LEG. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €122.00 ($141.86) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Commerzbank set a €122.00 ($141.86) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €112.00 ($130.23) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LEG Immobilien has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €114.86 ($133.55).

Shares of LEG traded up €1.00 ($1.16) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €117.80 ($136.98). 150,708 shares of the stock were exchanged. LEG Immobilien has a 12-month low of €75.17 ($87.41) and a 12-month high of €98.50 ($114.53). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €111.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of €105.32.

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

