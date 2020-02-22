Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Shares Down 6.6%

Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) traded down 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.71, 1,283,423 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 2% from the average session volume of 1,305,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 63.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 606,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 183.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 359,320 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 40.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.

