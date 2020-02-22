Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) Trading Down 3.8%

Largo Resources Ltd (TSE:LGO)’s share price traded down 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.00 and last traded at C$1.01, 372,734 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 25% from the average session volume of 298,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.05.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07. The stock has a market cap of $531.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69.

Largo Resources Company Profile (TSE:LGO)

Largo Resources Ltd., a natural resource development and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining and exploration properties located in Brazil and Canada. The company primarily explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, molybdenum, chromite, palladium, and platinum group metals.

