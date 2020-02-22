Lanxess (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Lanxess AG (OTCMKTS:LNXSF)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $61.65 and last traded at $61.79, approximately 394 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.95.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Lanxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.53.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

