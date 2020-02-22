Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

LANC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Shares of Lancaster Colony stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $156.95. The company had a trading volume of 481,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,956. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.70. Lancaster Colony has a 1-year low of $133.77 and a 1-year high of $165.50.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $355.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.51 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 19.40%. Lancaster Colony’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 1,157.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. 56.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

