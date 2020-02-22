L Brands (NYSE:LB) Shares Gap Down to $24.60

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.74, but opened at $24.60. L Brands shares last traded at $23.42, with a volume of 33,272,547 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LB. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on L Brands in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on L Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.70.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.76.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 72.15% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L Brands Inc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. L Brands’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 161,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 85,870 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 159.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 174,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 107,100 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 331,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after buying an additional 22,574 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc Bank USA grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 27,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile (NYSE:LB)

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

