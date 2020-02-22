Kingston Resources (ASX:KSN) Trading 5.3% Higher

Kingston Resources Ltd (ASX:KSN)’s share price traded up 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as A$0.20 ($0.14) and last traded at A$0.20 ($0.14), 565,781 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.19 ($0.13).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a current ratio of 10.35. The firm has a market cap of $35.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.06.

Kingston Resources Company Profile (ASX:KSN)

Kingston Resources Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for lithium, gold, and copper deposits. It holds interests in Misima gold project and Livingstone gold project. The company was formerly known as NuWorld Solutions Limited and changed its name to Kingston Resources Limited in October 2012.

