Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €666.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €666.00 ($774.42) price target on Kering (EPA:KER) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €580.00 ($674.42) price target on Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €700.00 ($813.95) target price on Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €540.00 ($627.91) target price on Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America set a €635.00 ($738.37) target price on Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €608.00 ($706.98) target price on Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €599.92 ($697.58).

EPA KER opened at €561.60 ($653.02) on Friday. Kering has a twelve month low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a twelve month high of €417.40 ($485.35). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €580.87 and its 200 day moving average is €516.31.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

