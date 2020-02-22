Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) EVP Sells $22,660.00 in Stock

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) EVP Jatin Shah sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $22,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,708.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.09. 704,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 7.16 and a quick ratio of 7.16. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $20.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.18 and a 200-day moving average of $13.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.49.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.10). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 488.08% and a negative return on equity of 227.13%. The business had revenue of $18.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 million. Equities research analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,228,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,888,000 after buying an additional 79,850 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,381,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,496,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,397,000 after buying an additional 20,349 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,432,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,785,000 after buying an additional 57,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 826,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,853,000 after purchasing an additional 39,093 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KPTI. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wedbush lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

