KARMA Price Down 4.1% Over Last 7 Days (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. KARMA has a market cap of $115,791.00 and $96.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KARMA has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One KARMA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $18.94, $24.68 and $51.55.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KARMA alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002197 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA (KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io

KARMA Coin Trading

KARMA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $24.68, $5.60, $18.94, $10.39, $24.43, $7.50, $51.55, $20.33, $33.94, $13.77 and $32.15. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.