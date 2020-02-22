K&S (ETR:SDF) Given a €7.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on K&S (ETR:SDF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

SDF has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on shares of K&S and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a €10.70 ($12.44) target price on shares of K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Nord/LB set a €14.40 ($16.74) target price on shares of K&S and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of K&S and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. K&S has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €11.68 ($13.58).

Shares of K&S stock traded down €0.18 ($0.21) during trading on Thursday, hitting €8.58 ($9.97). The stock had a trading volume of 1,583,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €9.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is €11.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.97. K&S has a 12 month low of €8.07 ($9.38) and a 12 month high of €18.61 ($21.64).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

