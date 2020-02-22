JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB) Trading 0.2% Higher

JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB)’s share price traded up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $54.76 and last traded at $54.75, 6,994 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 20% from the average session volume of 8,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.62.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000.

