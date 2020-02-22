JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB) Trading Up 0.4%

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB) was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $54.00 and last traded at $54.00, approximately 1,247 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 4,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.79.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.21.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0978 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

