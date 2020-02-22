JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSA) Trading 0.1% Higher

JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSA)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.67 and last traded at $25.66, 6,835 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 48% from the average session volume of 4,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.55.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.0468 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year US Aggregate Bond ETF stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSA) by 53.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

